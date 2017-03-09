Dog named Picasso steals hearts everywhere

- An adorable dog with a unique face is stealing hearts all over!

Picasso was on the euthanasia list at a shelter in Porterville, CA after being given up by his owners, when Liesl Wilhardt spotted him and decided to rescue him.

Wilhardt is the Executive Director of Luvable Dog Rescue in Portland and she often takes in dogs she finds at shelters.

She learned that Picasso and his 'normal looking' brother were both on the euthanasia list and she decided to take them both with her to live in cottages (as opposed to kennels) at Luvable Dog Rescue.

Wilhardt says, "I couldn’t imagine taking one boy and not the other. So we got them both out and now they are here, safe, at Luvable Dog Rescue in Oregon and they are both just awesome dogs!"

She named the other pup Pablo, and after posting pictures of the pair, Picasso's amazing face went viral.

The rescue center says it's been swamped with offers from people all over the country wanting to adopt the dogs, but for the time being they are staying at Luvable so Picasso can undergo necessary dental surgery and any other required medical treatment.

The dogs will be placed in a home together and the shelter says on their website that they will let the public know when they begin taking applications.

In the meantime, you can check out more adorable pictures of the dogs, and others, on Luvable's Instagram page and Facebook page.

Thank you @kelly_beal_photography 💜 For this gorgeous photo of Picasso!!!💜 A post shared by Luvable Dog Rescue (@luvabledogrescue) on Mar 5, 2017 at 6:50pm PST