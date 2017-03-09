VIDEO: Police helicopter pilots risk their lives during river rescue of homeless man

MESA, Arizona (FOX 11) - Police in Arizona are calling it one of the most difficult helicopter rescues they've ever attempted. But as you'll see from the video, taking that risk saved a man's life.
The man's name is Jeremy, and even though he may look like a ‘trapeze artist’ in this video from Mesa, Arizona…he isn't.
Jeremy is a homeless man who was living along the river bottom, when he got trapped by the rushing flood-waters of the Salt River.
Someone who was passing-by called 9-1-1 after he heard Jeremy screaming for help.
Jeremy survived, but all of his belongings in this world were swept away.
