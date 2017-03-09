VIDEO: Police helicopter pilots risk their lives during river rescue of homeless man Share This VIDEO: Police helicopter pilots risk their lives during river rescue of homeless man Police in Arizona are calling it one of the most difficult helicopter rescues they've ever attempted. But as you'll see from the video, taking that risk saved a man's life.

The man's name is Jeremy, and even though he may look like a ‘trapeze artist’ in this video from Mesa, Arizona…he isn't.

Jeremy is a homeless man who was living along the river bottom, when he got trapped by the rushing flood-waters of the Salt River.

Someone who was passing-by called 9-1-1 after he heard Jeremy screaming for help.

Jeremy survived, but all of his belongings in this world were swept away.

