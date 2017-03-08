Premature baby hippo gets a ramp for her pool

- A hippo born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo may look tiny, but she is growing quickly!

Fiona, who turned 6-weeks-old on Tuesday, now weighs 73lbs-- up from 29lbs at birth.

The zoo posted a video of the baby hippo using a new ramp in the pool. Zoo workers say Fiona is getting too heavy for her care staff to lift her in and out of the pool so she is learning to use the ramp.

Fiona was hesitant to use the ramp at first, but was going up and down with minimal assistance after just a few days.