Teen reportedly wakes up on way to his own funeral

- A 17-year-old boy in India reportedly woke up on the way to his own funeral.

The Times of India reports the teenager was bitten by a stray dog a month ago, and was hospitalized with a high fever last week.

Doctors reportedly told the teen's family he would not survive off life support, and they made the decision to bring him home where they later assumed he had died because they noticed no movement or breathing.

As the family was taking the teen to his funeral to perform last rites, the Times of India reports he opened his eyes and moved his hands and legs!

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, according to reports.

This isn't the first time something like this has been reported.

Last year, a baby in China woke up right before he was to be cremated.