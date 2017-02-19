Dad makes magical 'Beauty and the Beast' photos for daughter

By: Katie Tschopp

Posted:Feb 19 2017 04:39PM PST

Updated:Feb 19 2017 04:55PM PST

(FOX 11) - A father created magical photographs for his 3-year-old daughter, recreating scenes from 'Beauty and the Beast.'

Photographer Josh Rossi traveled to Europe, camera in tow, to scope out and photograph castles, cities and villages to create the epic 'Beauty and the Beast' series for his daughter, Nellee.

Rossi writes on his blog "It was late, dark and eerie as I drove through the Swiss alps in my tiny rental. I could barely see the road and was stuck in between two semi trucks. I should have been fearing for my life but all I could think about was how excited my 3 year old Nellee would be after seeing what I was creating for her." 

Rossi then returned home, took photos of his daughter in a studio and used some impressive Photoshop skills to mesh all of his work together.
 
He shares the detailed process on his website, FullTimePhotographer.com.

He writes on his site, "I realized that one of the most important things we can do as parents is spent time with our kids and play a little. Remember the crazy imagination we used to have as kids? Remember all the fun we had? The time I spend with my daughter lately has been like that...dreaming and creating together and I love it!"

