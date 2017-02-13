VIDEO: Man steals classic car after trailer load fail Share This VIDEO: Man steals classic car after trailer load fail As it turns out, loading a car onto a trailer isn't that easy. A man claiming to own the classic Ford Mustang posted this video - he says the accident happened as a truck driver was loading the car onto a carrier.

- As it turns out, loading a car onto a trailer isn't that easy. A man claiming to own the classic Ford Mustang posted this video - he says the accident happened as a truck driver was loading the car onto a carrier.

This YouTube video has been viewed nearly 700,000 times.

It apparently gets worse...

The man claiming to be the owner says the truck driver disappeared with the mustang.

He's reported it stolen.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.