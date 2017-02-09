Cop responds to call about fight, winds up dancing in music video

A police officer in Canada was called to a report of a suspected fight in downtown Oshawa, but what he found was actually quite peaceful.
Officer Jarrod Singh with the Durham Regional Police stumbled on a group of college students from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology taking part in a music video arranged by Vivid Media.
The students are part of a dance troupe and they were filming a video for an upcoming competition.
Officer Singh said, "I saw eight people gathered around one person, so I can see how a member of the public thought it was a fight. But when I got closer I could see he was break dancing in the middle and there was someone filming it."
#Repost @cbcnews with @repostapp ・・・ What do you do when you're called to the scene of a fight, that actually turns out to be a music video shoot? You join in, obviously. • Const. Jarrod Singh @jarrods33 responding to a 911 call in downtown Oshawa on Sunday night when he found members of a college dance troupe filming. • Once everything was cleared up, the officer (and former dance troupe member himself) joined in on the fun. • Go to cbcnews.ca for the full story #cbcnews @cbctoronto #oshawa #uoit #dance #musicvideo #durhamregion #dancecop • 🎥: @vividmediaco 🕺🏻: @wild_luda
The student seen in the video is Mahdi Tarif, who posts other dance videos on his Instagram page.
The police department put out a statement saying Officer Singh has been with their department for a little more than a year and adds he was part of a dance troupe at Durham College that actually opened for Rick Ross.
Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.