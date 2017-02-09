Cop responds to call about fight, winds up dancing in music video

Source: Vivid Media
By: Katie Tschopp

Feb 09 2017

Updated:Feb 09 2017 03:22PM PST

A police officer in Canada was called to a report of a suspected fight in downtown Oshawa, but what he found was actually quite peaceful.

Officer Jarrod Singh with the Durham Regional Police stumbled on a group of college students from the University of Ontario Institute of Technology taking part in a music video arranged by Vivid Media.

The students are part of a dance troupe and they were filming a video for an upcoming competition.

Officer Singh said, "I saw eight people gathered around one person, so I can see how a member of the public thought it was a fight. But when I got closer I could see he was break dancing in the middle and there was someone filming it."

The student seen in the video is Mahdi Tarif, who posts other dance videos on his Instagram page. 

The police department put out a statement saying Officer Singh has been with their department for a little more than a year and adds he was part of a dance troupe at Durham College that actually opened for Rick Ross. 

