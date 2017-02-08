2-year-old gets kidney donated by dying dad's high school classmate

- A two-year-old boy with a rare kidney disease gets a new lease on life thanks to a series of lucky coincidences.

Miles Wagner was diagnosed with a rare form of kidney disease and his mother Ashley made an emotional Facebook plea asking for someone to help save her sick little boy.

The donor just happened to be her husband's high school classmate.

For the Wagner's, Miles' new kidney could not have come soon enough.

Miles' dad has been diagnosed with terminal colon cancer.

He is just glad he is alive to see his son healthy.

You can follow Miles' journey on his Facebook page Team Ryan.