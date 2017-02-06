Dog abandoned in kennel with toys on side of road

A sweet dog was found in its kennel on the side of a Massachusetts road.

The dog was in its kennel with a blanket, leash, food, dog coat and toys on the side of 158 Downer Avenue. It was found at 11:19 a.m. Monday.

According to the Hingham Police Department, the dog is doing well and is safe with the Animal Rescue League in Boston. Police are searching for the owner so they can learn the circumstances surrounding this case.

There have been countless adoption offers for the dog, but police want to investigate before considering the dog's future home.

Please follow the Hingham Police Department for updates.