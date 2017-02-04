Comedians create song about fictional 'Bowling Green Massacre'

Credit: Nick and Gabe/ Facebook

(FOX 11) - White House advisor Kellyanne Conway's comments about a massacre in Bowling Green that never happened have spawned plenty of social media jokes.

Now two comedians have created a spoof song on Facebook called, 'That Day in Bowling Green.'

Check it out below:

Read more on the original story here: Kellyanne Conway says she misspoke on 'Bowling Green massacre.'

