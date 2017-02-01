Want to count sheep... literally? Horny ones at that?

-

You can literally count sheep!

Volunteers are being sought for the Bighorn Sheep Survey in San Gabriel Valley. The Bighorn population has been on the decline, until recently, and officials at the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife are trying to get better numbers with your help.

No survey experience is necessary, but you have to attend a 6 p.m. orientation on Feb. 25 before the big hike really early on the 26th. Volunteers also have to be 16 years old, and capable of hiking rugged terrain for more than a mile (possibly a LOT more). Bring your own binoculars, and expect windy conditions.

If this sounds like fun, sign up at www.sangabrielbighorn.org

