Watch this hilarious ‘Bad Lip Reading' of Trump's inauguration

- "Bad Lip Reading" has done it again.

The video series puts hilarious interpretations of what people said based on their mouth movement. This time, it imagines what politicians said to each other during Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC.

President Obama, President Trump, Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, Mike Pence, Melania Trump and George W. Bush are all included.

