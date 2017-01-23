VIDEO: Motorcyclist runs into car trying to catch suspected drunk driver

- If you spot a drunk driver on the freeway please just call police don't attempt to do what this motorcyclist did.

Bill’s Towing and Recovery posted the video this week on its Facebook page. Several Facebook users who shared the video said they had driven past the accident scene shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, near the Deschutes Way exit in Washington. The video has over 300,000 views.

The motorcyclist spotted a driver weaving and tried to catch up with it to capture the car's license plate number on his Go Pro camera.

VIDEO:

The car slowed down because of heavy traffic and the motorcyclist ran into the back of the car.

He held onto the trunk of the car for about a quarter mile before the car pulled over.

The motorcyclist can be seen yelling and carrying on at the driver on the side of the road.

The driver of the car was arrested for DUI.

But, police say the motorcyclist was at fault for the accident.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.