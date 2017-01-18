Stunning rainbow appears for mother's 'Rainbow Baby' photo shoot

A photo shoot for a woman pregnant with her second 'rainbow baby' was made even more special by the appearance of a beautiful rainbow.

Edit Hansen is pregnant for the fourth time with her and her husband's second rainbow baby; a rainbow baby is a baby born after a miscarriage, stillborn, or neonatal death.

Hansen gave birth to her first rainbow baby, Leonardo, about two years ago after suffering a miscarriage.

She became pregnant after Leonardo was born, but had another miscarriage.

Hansen is now pregnant with her fourth child and second rainbow baby, and she decided to capture the special experience with a maternity photo shoot.

She hired Abbie Fox of Foxy Photography to capture images of her in the desert outside Las Vegas.

The images are stunning-- in particular one where a rainbow appeared behind Hansen.

Hansen told the website, Babble, “I really loved the idea of taking pictures against the backdrop of a beautiful and majestic landscape, since I feel at once so small against the mountains and the whole of this universe, while partaking in an incredibly universal experience.”

