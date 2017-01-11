STUDY: Marijuana use spikes among Americans over 50

- People over 50 are smoking pot more than ever before.



They're outpacing all other age groups.



A study by 'New York University's School of Medicine' and 'Columbia University' found that between 2006 and 2013 marijuana use rose about 60 percent among those 50-to-64.



It increased 250 percent for those over 65.



Overall the rates increased 71 percent.



A 'News Survey' found that while marijuana use among teens is down over the past ten years, they've nearly tripled among adults over the age of 50.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.