REPORT: Exercising just two days per week reaps significant health benefits

- Don't worry if you don't hit the gym a couple of times a week!

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association, being a weekend warrior is good enough.



The report says if you pack the recommended 75 minutes of exercise per week into just two days, you are still reaping significant health benefits.



The study followed 60 thousand adults for 14 years.



Those who worked out just one or two days per week still had dramatically lower risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, compared to sedentary people.



The researchers say even those who exercised a day or two, but didn't meet the weekly recommendation saw dramatic health benefits.

