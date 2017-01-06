Uncle wears suit and tie for niece's birth because 'first impressions matter'

- An 18-year-old man in Ohio welcomed his new niece into the world in a fashionable way.

The teen showed up to the hospital as his older sister was in labor wearing a suit and tie.

The teen's other sister shared a photo of him in the waiting area writing: "my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because 'first impressions matter.'"

my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because "first impressions matter" pic.twitter.com/KtNV4mvnDU — iris kessler (@Iris_Elisabeth_) January 3, 2017

She later shared another photo of the new uncle and his baby niece, Carter, and it looks like he is already smitten.

