Teen's brother suits up to meet newborn niece 'because first impressions matter'

You've heard the expression "first impressions" count? One man in Ohio took that to a new level.

He showed up dressed in a suit and tie to meet his newborn niece yesterday. The man’s sister posted the pictures on her Twitter account saying: "my sister is about to have a baby and my brother showed up to the hospital in a suit because first impressions matter."

Of course, baby "Carter's" eyes were closed for the actual meet-and-greet.

But someday she'll be old enough to look back and see that her uncle was an internet rock star.

The picture has been re-tweeted more than 46,000 times.

