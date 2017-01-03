6-year-old accidentally orders high-end treats with Amazon's Alexa

- Amazon's Alexa sure is one high-class shopper. The retail giant's Alexa voice assistant aims to revolutionize the shopping experience, but recently delivered a big surprise to one six-year-old's parents.

Dallas, Tx. resident Megan Neitzel, recently received the Echo Dot as a holiday gift from her in-laws. However, Neitzel was surprised when she received a confirmation email for cookies and a dollhouse that had been ordered.

According to Neitzel, the device had not been hooked up for long, and while she overheard her kids telling Alexa Knock-Knock jokes, the cost of the items on the invoice was no laughing matter.

“It was a $170 Kidcraft dollhouse and 64 ounces, four pounds, of cookies,” she told Foxnews.com.

