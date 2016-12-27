Starbucks introduces 'The Tuxedo Collection'

- Nothing makes New Year's Eve classier than a tuxedo.



Now your Starbucks drink can wear one.



The coffee giant has introduced a new line of drinks called 'The Tuxedo Collection.'

An espresso favorite—all dressed up just for you. The new #TuxedoMocha. Here 'till the new year. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/GaXAt8q1ED — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) December 26, 2016





They are called that because of the drinks' dark and white chocolaty appearance.



You can have a tuxedo mocha, a tuxedo hot chocolate or a tuxedo frappuccino.



Move fast if you want one the drinks are only available at select stores through New Year's Day.

Copyright 2016 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.



