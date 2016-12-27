Starbucks introduces 'The Tuxedo Collection'

By: Shelly Insheiwat

Posted:Dec 27 2016 09:36PM PST

Updated:Dec 27 2016 09:47PM PST

(FOX 11) - Nothing makes New Year's Eve classier than a tuxedo.
   
Now your Starbucks drink can wear one.
   
The coffee giant has introduced a new line of drinks called 'The Tuxedo Collection.'

   

They are called that because of the drinks' dark and white chocolaty appearance.
   
You can have a tuxedo mocha, a tuxedo hot chocolate or a tuxedo frappuccino.
   
Move fast if you want one the drinks are only available at select stores through New Year's Day.

