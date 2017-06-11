Trump says Comey leaks are the real issue, in Sunday morning Twitter flurry

President Trump fired a preemptive Twitter strike ahead of the Sunday morning news shows, saying former FBI Director James Comey’s admission to a Senate panel that he leaked his own notes of a discussion with the president are the real issue.

"I believe the James Comey leaks will be far more prevalent than anyone ever thought possible. Totally illegal? Very 'cowardly!' " Trump tweeted.

He was referring to Comey’s testimony that he sent an associate a memo he wrote about a one-on-one talk with Trump; the details emerged in The New York Times. Trump and his legal team already have denied certain parts of Comey’s allegations, including that he sought Comey’s “loyalty” months before he fired him from the FBI.

The move to focus on leaks comes as the Russia investigation proceeds on multiple tracks – one investigation conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller, and others being led by Capitol Hill committees including the Senate intelligence panel that heard from Comey last week.

