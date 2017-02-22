Source: Trump administration to lift transgender bathroom guidance

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration will revoke federal guidelines telling public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity, a government official said Wednesday.

The decision, not yet announced, would be a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May requiring public schools to grant bathroom access even if the student's chosen gender identity isn't the same as what's in the student's record. That guidance will be rescinded, though anti-bullying safeguards will not be affected by the change, a government official with direct knowledge of the Trump administration's plans told The Associated Press. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the plans and did so on condition of anonymity.

Although the guidance carried no force of law, transgender rights advocates say it was necessary to protect students from discrimination. Opponents argued it was overreach.

President Donald Trump believes the issue is for states to decide without the involvement of the federal government, the White House said.

The Obama administration's guidance was based on its determination that Title IX, the federal law prohibiting sex discrimination in education and activities, also applies to gender identity.

It was not legally binding but sent a warning that schools could lose funding if they did not comply with the administration's interpretation of the law.