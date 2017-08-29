Carjacking suspect dragged by car

- A carjacking suspect was arrested in Washington state, but not before he was taken for a ride by his victim.

Video posted to Twitter shows a man being dragged by an SUV that he allegedly tried to carjack. At one point, the driver stops the car and it appears the suspect tries to muscle his way into the car with his pants down around his ankles.

Only in kent 😭🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VoKkwsppjE — サール • モワウォ (@sahrmoiwo1) August 26, 2017

The driver then takes off, but the suspect continues to hold on to the door handle as he is dragged again.

Police told a local news station that the suspect was taken into custody after being treated at the hospital.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.