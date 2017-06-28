Department of Homeland Security seeks more security on international flights

- Security just got tighter for international flights bound for the US.

Homeland Security Secretary, John Kelly announced an updated set of security measures focused on deterring terrorists from smuggling explosives on laptops.

Updated protocols include enhanced screening of passengers and their electronic devices, as well as "seen and unseen" security around the aircraft and inside the airport.

Airlines have 21-days to put in place increased explosive screening and 120-days to comply with other security measures.

The move is aimed at preventing an expansion of the current ban on laptops on flights originating from the Middle East or North Africa.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.