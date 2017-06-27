Chilling confessions of UK's youngest double killers, Kim Edwards and Lucas Markham, revealed

- The chilling confessions of two teenage killers believed to be Britain’s two youngest double murderers have been revealed, after judges allowed the pair to be identified last week.

Three Court of Appeal judges in London lifted a prohibition banning the identification of Kim Edwards, 15, and her 15-year-old boyfriend Lucas Markham, in the murders of Elizabeth and Katie Edwards, Katie's mother and sister, as they slept at their home in Lincolnshire in April 2016. The two hatched the plan after her mother tried to break them up, according to The Sun.

Investigators said the teens, both 14 at the time of the murders, had sex after the killings, then shared a bath before watching the "Twilight" movies, according to The Sun.

In a portion of the police interview with Kim Edwards released earlier this month, the teen said one of the reasons behind the killing were her mother "favored my sister more than me."

