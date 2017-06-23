Toddler allegedly beaten by dad on Father's Day has died

- A 16-month old girl who was allegedly beaten by her father on a Father's Day visit on Coney Island, Brooklyn has died.

JUST IN: Brooklyn baby allegedly beaten into coma by dad on Father’s Day dies https://t.co/10DJa5JOYM pic.twitter.com/c7uyaByXDU — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 23, 2017

Nylah Lewis passed away at 10:40am at Maimonides Medical Center.

"We at Maimonides Medical Center extend our heartfelt condolences to her family," the hospital said in a statement. It added that the family wishes to have its privacy respected.

Shaquan Taylor, 19, denies the vicious assault. He told police that the girl first fell from a couch and later said she fell from a toilet, according to the NY Daily News.

Little Nylaha Lewis has bleeding on the brain and two skull fractures.



A Daily News Exclusive:

BATTERED INTO COMA https://t.co/i5wwFlquNk pic.twitter.com/5dQPVu8XTe — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 20, 2017

Police sources told the NY Daily News that Taylor sent the child's mother a Facebook message telling her to pick up the girl. When the mother arrived, she found Nylah face up on the couch and struggling to breathe.

As Lewis left with the child, Taylor allegedly knocked her to the ground and gave the child to a friend who handed her to responding EMT's. Taylor then reportedly assaulted Lewis.

Responding officers arrested Taylor. He has been charged with assault.

Those charges are expected to be upgraded.

