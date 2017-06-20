Mexican journalists accuse government of spying on them through their phones

- Several prominent journalists and activists in Mexico are accusing the government of spying on them by hacking into their phones.

A criminal complaint filed with the Attorney General’s Office on Monday by nine people follows a report by Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto which claimed that Mexican journalists, lawyers and activists were targeted by spyware.

Among the targets were journalists Carmen Aristegui and Carlos Loret de Mola, who were investigating alleged government corruption and purported human right abuses by security forces.

“The agents of the Mexican state, far from doing what they should be doing legally have used our resources, our taxes, our money to commit serious crimes,” Aristegui said at a news conference in Mexico City, the BBC reported.

Read the full report on FoxNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.