Florida baseball team to hand out free pregnancy tests for Father's Day

- A minor league baseball team in Florida is planning on giving out pregnancy tests during a game on Thursday as part of a unique Father’s Day promotion.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have added a second promotion to the usual Thirsty Thursday celebration. The team is calling it the “You Might Be a Father” promotion, which comes with a free pregnancy test.

“So you’ll know if you need to return for Sunday’s Father’s Day game,” the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s website said. “It will be an evening filled with suspense, intrigue and manila envelopes.”

“We were just sitting around at the promotion meeting, looking at our calendar,” General Manager Harold Craw told the Florida Times-Union. “That’s something that plays to our Thirsty Thursday crowd, which tends to be young professionals and college students. They like to laugh and have a good time and would appreciate it being tongue-in-cheek.”

