Earthquake strikes near Tajumulco, Guatemala; at least 1 reported injured

- At least one person was injured after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake shook western Guatemala, near the border of Mexico, on Wednesday, damaging homes and triggering landslides, officials said.

The earthquake struck at 1:29 a.m. local time in the department of San Marcos west of the capital near the Mexican border, Guatemala's emergency coordination agency said. The epicenter was 20 kilometers (13 miles) west of San Marcos, Guatemala, which has about 25,000 residents. The tremors were felt throughout the country.

No tsunami warning was issued.

One man was injured when part of a church collapsed in San Sebastian Retalhuelu in southern Guatemala, the country's National Civil Police said.

Read the full report on FoxNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.