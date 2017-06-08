iPhone to have ‘Do Not Disturb While Driving' feature in Apple's iOS 11

- Apple announced this week a new way to help drivers stay focused on the road with a new feature called "Do Not Disturb While Driving."

The new safety feature will be part of Apple's iOS 11 coming this fall.

If the iPhone is connected to a car via Bluetooth or a cable, or if the car is moving, the "Do Not Disturb" feature can automatically mute notifications like text messages and news updates. The screen will remain dark with muted notifications.

It can also send an automatic message to any texts received to let them know the user is driving and cannot respond until they arrive at their destination.

The iPhone screen will be locked to prevent drivers from using other apps while behind the wheel.

Passengers who are just riding in the car will also be able to disable the safety feature.

Last fall, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) proposed a new set of guidelines to help address distracted driving caused by cell phones and other electronic devices.

The voluntary guidelines encourage manufacturers to implement a "driver mode" with a "simplified user interface" for those behind the wheel.

