Alabama police sergeant finds bolt in Arby's sandwich

- An Alabama police sergeant -- dressed in his full uniform -- said he bit into an Arby’s Classic Roast Beef sandwich during his shift last week and found a 1-inch bolt hidden inside the meat.

“I don't know how you make a sandwich with a bolt that large in it and not be intentional,'' Sgt. Patrick Crosby, of the Birmingham police, told AL.com. “I can't wrap my head around that."

Cosby said the incident happened Thursday when he was working late in Birmingham. He went through the drive-thru of the fast-food restaurant in his city car.

He said it was clear they knew he was an officer. He said when he took a bite of the sandwich he discovered the “massive” bolt sitting there.

