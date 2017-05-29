Expanded electronics ban on international flights

- The U.S. ban on laptops from passenger cabins on some international flights may get expanded. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says he's considering banning laptops from the passenger cabins of all international flights to and from the United States.



That would dramatically expand a ban announced in March that affects about 50 flights per day from 10 cities, mostly in the Middle East.



The current ban was put in place because of concerns about terrorist attacks. The ban prevents travelers from bringing laptops, tablets and certain other devices on board with them in their carry-on bags.



All electronics bigger than a smartphone must be checked in.



