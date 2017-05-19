Passenger on LAX flight to Hawaii tries to break into cockpit, arrested on arrival National News Passenger on LAX flight to Hawaii tries to break into cockpit, arrested on arrival A passenger on American Airlines Flight 31 from LAX to Honolulu caused some kind of disturbance and then tried to access the plane's cockpit on Friday morning.

Passenger video posted to Instagram shows him being taken into custody by Federal agents when the plane landed...and then guided out in handcuffs.

Officials say he will likely face federal charges.

American Airlines says there were 191 passengers and 6 crew members on the plane, which landed around 11:30 a.m.

They have also released a statement saying: "Due to a disturbance during the flight, the crew requested that law enforcement meet the aircraft upon landing in Honolulu....American is in touch with federal law enforcement."

Airline says they do not know of any injuries.

