Honest Company recalls baby wipes over mold concerns

The Honest Company is voluntarily recalling certain baby wipes after concerns of mold.

The company, founded by actress Jessica Alba, says it is issuing the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

In a statement, the company said, "We believe the affected product is not likely to cause adverse health consequences, however, impacted wipes do have a spotted discoloration and the aesthetics are unacceptable.

The recalled wipes include those sold in 10, 72, 288 and 576-count packages, along with those included in Honest Diaper Cakes, Baby Basics Gift Set and Baby Arrival Gift Set.

You can check to see if you have an affected set by typing in the lot number found on the package through the company's website.

Customers are able to return affected products to the place wher they purchased the wipes for a refund.

Anyone with questions about their wipes may call 888-862-8818 M – F 7AM to 5PM Pacific.

