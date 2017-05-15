Drug cartels heavily rely on GPS devices to track shipments, feds say

March 31, 2010: U.S. Coast Guardsmen sort bales of cocaine dumped overboard by suspected drug smugglers in the waterborne mission zone of the littoral combat ship USS Freedom. (File photo/U.S. Navy by Lt. Ed Early/Released) 
(FOX News) - The GPS has increasingly become a drug dealer’s new partner in crime.

Drug-smuggling groups are relying on the device to keep tabs on drug packages as they wind their way through Central America to the United States, according to published reports.

The criminals attach the drug shipments to buoys, send them off in the Pacific Ocean, and use signals they give off to track a package’s location by using special codes, InSight Crimes reports.

The GPS gives dealers the advantage of having drug shipments picked up by others monitoring their movements without being detected by authorities.

