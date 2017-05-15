Ohio police officer accidentally overdoses on fentanyl after traffic stop

- An Ohio police officer overdosed on fentanyl Friday after accidentally getting the deadly drug on his uniform during a traffic stop.

An East Liverpool Police Department document states the officers stopped a car they believed to be associated with drug activity. Officers found the suspects trying to destroy the drug evidence.

“I approached from the passenger side of the vehicle in time to see [one of the suspects] using his foot to rub an unknown substance into the carpeting on the floor of the vehicle,” the report states.

East Liverpool Police Chief John Lane told Fox News that Officer Chris Green had arrived at the police station after the stop and everything seemed to be fine.

