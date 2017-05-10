Suspect tried to put co-worker in wood chipper, police say

- A tree service company employee is facing charges after police said he tried to throw his co-worker into a wood chipper in Keizer, Oregon.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Moneda Avenue North on Thursday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., investigators said 26-year-old Scott Edward Iverson of Stayton approached another employee from behind, put the man in a choke hold and pushed his upper torso onto the feed table of the wood chipper.

The victim had been loading brush into the wood chipper when the assault occurred, according to police.

Read more at FOXNEWS.COM.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles : Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.