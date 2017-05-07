Colorado teacher accused of letting students smash pinata with Trump's picture

- Weld County School District RE-5J issued a statement on their Facebook page Saturday evening addressing accusations that a teacher allowed students to celebrate Cinco de Mayo by smashing a pinata with President Donald Trump’s picture on it.

According to the statement, photos circulated by students show the piñata, the piñata tied to a tree, and a student with a bat in hand near the piñata.

The name of the teacher involved in the incident has not been released, however the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the school district that will commence on Monday, May 8.

Superintendent Dr. Martin Foster said “This was an incredibly disrespectful act that does not reflect the values of Roosevelt High Schoolor the school district.”

