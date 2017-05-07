Family dog wakes up owners during home fire in Minnesota

- A Red Wing family was evacuated from their burning home Saturday morning, after their dog woke them up.

At 1:56 a.m., the Red Wing Fire Department responded to a call about a garage fire on the 1900 block of Burton Street.

Paramedics responded within five minutes, only to find the garage fully engulfed in flames. Flames and smoke extended into the house, damaging the second floor and attic.

Everybody in the house was evacuated safely, including a cat who was administered oxygen before being returned to the family.

Read the full report on FOXNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.