Kansas City Catholics banish Girl Scouts and their cookies

- There's a new commandment for Catholics: Thou Shall Not Eat Tagalongs.

The Archdiocese of Kansas City recently announced they are severing ties with the Girl Scouts. And that means no more Girl Scout cookies, too. Say goodbye to Thin Mints and Do-Si-Do's.

The Archdiocese says Girl Scouts is no longer a compatible partner when it comes to issues like virtue and values.

The Washington Post reports that Catholics fear the Girl Scouts’ programs and materials are “reflective of many of the troubling trends in our secular culture,” and that the organization is “no longer a compatible partner in helping us form young women with the virtues and values of the Gospel.”

Read the full story on FOXNews.com.

