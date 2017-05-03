Small plane crash captured in dramatic dash-cam video

- A single-engine plane crash in Mukilteo, Washington was captured in a dash-cam video that's gone viral.

The crash happened on Tuesday afternoon and there were no serious injuries according to police, but several cars were damaged.

Plane down no injuries pic.twitter.com/PEYzmooKLk — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

Authorities said the crash caused a short power outage throughout the area.

Local media reports that the pilot began losing engine power shortly after taking off and realized he was losing too much altitude so he attempted to land where it was clear. The plane clipped power lines and hit a street light on the way down. The wing of the plane also clipped at least one vehicle

Assisting @MukilteoFire at scene of small plane crash on Harbor Pointe Blvd & Mukilteo Speedway - luckily only minor injuries sustained pic.twitter.com/MxNhfdOQAq — lynnwoodfire (@lynnwoodfire) May 2, 2017

