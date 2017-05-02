Australian man arrested for overstaying US visa by 90 minutes, report says

- Immigration officials arrested an Australian man last week after he reportedly overstayed his United States visa by 90 minutes.

Baxter Reid, 26, was arrested on April 24 after Canadian border patrol agents denied him and his girlfriend entry to their country, The Canberra Times reported.

Reid, of Canberra, Australia, has a U.S. visitor’s visa valid for five years – but he could only stay in the country for up to six months. Because he had to leave the country before the six months were up – or he would be violating the conditions of his visa – he reportedly decided to go on a trip to Canada with his girl, Heather Kancso.

“There is one stipulation with the visa, he must exit and re-enter the country every six months to keep the visa valid. With a hunger to see the world, this was never going to be an issue for us, Kancso wrote on a GoFundMe page that was created to offset the legal costs. “We acknowledged the rules and had set forth a plan that would bring us all over the western Hemisphere for the duration of his Visa. Stop one was meant to be Canada!”

Read the full report on FOXNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.