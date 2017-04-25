Proposed shooting range with bar faces opposition from local residents

- Some residents in southwest Illinois were fired up on Monday over a new gun club with a bar that may be opening in town.

A public meeting in Willowbrook, Ill. Monday evening proved many residents think having firearms and alcohol under the same roof is a recipe for disaster, despite the fact that it was unanimously recommended to the village board by the planning commission, Fox 32 reports.

Willowbrook Mayor Frank Trilla had to maintain control over the strong-willed vocal opposition while the backers of the Chicago Gun Club and Training Facility pitched their plans.

The supporters of the gun range hope to provide a place for local police officers to train, create job opportunities for veterans, establish a place for the community to learn best shooting practices-- all while making a generous contribution to the local economy.

