Japan has only 10 minutes to take cover after North Korean missile launch, officials say

- The Japanese government has admitted that people across the country may have precious little time to take cover from a North Korean missile attack: just 10 minutes.

Millions have viewed a government website detailing what to do in case of an attack, the Japan Times reports.

Osaka Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura announced the city would establish a response team in case of any North Korean missile launch, nuclear attack, or attack on North Korea by the U.S.

Still, the mayor said, “Depending on the case, the warnings and alarms might only sound four or five minutes before a missile arrives.”

