Woman whose 10-year-old daughter was killed in 1999 loses second daughter to murder

Cherri West holds up a tee-shirt that shows her two murdered daughters, Casey Eaton and 10-year-old Pamela Butler, with the phrase, "R.I.P Daughters." (Fox4KC via FOX News)

- Kansas police announced Sunday the capture of a man who they say murdered a woman near the playground named for the victim's sister -- who was just 10 when she was abducted and killed in 1999.

Emenencio Lansdown, the subject of a massive manhunt, was taken into custody after an overnight standoff, according to reports.

Kansas City Kansas Police Chief Terry Zeigler said on Twitter Sunday morning that Landsdown surrendered and no one was injured.

Lansdown faces second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm in connection with the death of 34-year-old Casey Eaton, a mother of four who had one grandson. She was shot to death Wednesday night in front of her home. Her body was found in a vehicle.

