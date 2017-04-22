Rare parchment copy of Declaration of Independence found by Harvard researchers

- An extremely rare copy of the Declaration of Independence has been found in an obscure records office in southern England.

The National Archives in Washington has the only other parchment document like it, say Harvard researchers Emily Sneff and Danielle Allen.

They uncovered the copy at the West Sussex Records Office, in Chichester, England.

The Sussex archive listed the document as “manuscript copy, on parchment, of the Declaration in Congress of the thirteen United States of America,” in its online catalog.

Read the full report on FOXNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.