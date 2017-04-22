Family, friends hold funeral for Facebook shooting victim Robert Godwin Sr.

- The family of Robert Godwin Sr. were saying their final goodbyes Saturday to a man they say was kind, gentle and taught them the importance of forgiveness.

“It’s not always easy to forgive, but we know it’s what we have to do, and it’s what my father taught us to do,” said Tonya R. Godwin- Baines, one of Godwin’s 10 children. “So we forgive Mr. Stephens.”

Godwin was shot to death Sunday after an Easter celebration while walking on East 93rd Street in Cleveland.

Steve Stephens, 37, was the alleged shooter and posted video of the killing on Facebook. After a multi-state manhunt, Stephens killed himself in Erie, Pa., Tuesday.

