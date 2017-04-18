Sessions: 'If we stay at it, we can devastate' MS-13 gang

Posted:Apr 18 2017 09:21PM PDT

Updated:Apr 18 2017 09:21PM PDT

(FOX News) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions vowed Tuesday to "devastate" the Central American gang MS-13, calling the group "one of the most violent gangs in the history of our country, no doubt about it."

Sessions spoke to Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" hours after President Trump blamed what he called "the weak illegal immigration polices" of the Obama administration for allowing MS-13 to spread to cities across the U.S.

Sessions told host Tucker Carlson that he had "no doubt" that Obama's policies led to the group's growth, saying "so many of these people are illegally here, and they came without proper authority. And with a good, lawful border, many of them would not be here."

The attorney general said that law enforcement had made progress against MS-13 until Obama took office, but "they've come back aggressively in recent years."

Read the full report on FOXNews.com.

