Mom of 4 dies after complaining of severe migraine

- Donations are pouring in after the sudden death of a North Carolina mother of four who had complained of a severe migraine but was actually suffering from a brain aneurysm. Lee Broadway, who died April 3, had a history of migraines so the family wasn’t alarmed by the sudden onset of her last one.

“We never once thought we’d never see her again, you know?” Eric Broadway, the 41-year-old’s widow, told WCNC.com.

In addition to her husband, who was her high school sweetheart, Broadway leaves behind her four children ages 8, 10, 10 and 22.

“Every memory I have growing up she’s just always there and so present,” Adair, her oldest child, told WCNC.com. “I don’t think she would’ve left if she didn’t think we would be OK.”

