Woman in pajama bottoms goes on bank robbery spree in Utah

- Utah police are searching for a woman in pajama bottoms who tried to rob five banks in a 90-minute period Saturday.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

The woman struck the banks in Salt Lake County between 9:21 a.m. and 11:55 a.m., Fox 13 Utah reports. Her bank robbery spree also includes a robbery Friday afternoon at a sixth Salt Lake County bank.

Police say the woman netted cash in five of the heists, according to the station. She ran out of a bank Saturday empty handed apparently after becoming spooked.

“It’s very brazen; she feels like she can get away with it,” Unified Police Lt. Brian Lohrke told the station.

Read the full report on FOXNews.com.

Copyright 2017 FOX 11 Los Angeles: Download our mobile app for breaking news alerts or to watch FOX 11 News | Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Be a citizen journalist for FOX 11 and get paid – download the Fresco News App today.